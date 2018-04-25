Poor Entries Forces Postponement Of Rivers Sports Fiesta

Poor entries into the Rivers State mini sport festival scheduled to have commenced yesterday has necessitated the postponement of the sport fiesta by one week

The state Mini Sport festival is a programme initiated to harness talents from the grassroots .

Commissioner for Sport in the state, Hon BomaIyaye made this known yesterday while briefing sports journalists in Port Harcourt.

He explained that the sport ministry is going back to the rural areas to discover hidden talents. According to him, one of the reason for organizing the competition is to keep the youth busy and create career opportunities for them.

We are supposed to start, this competition (yesterday) but unfortunately, w e could not get enough entries, subsequently the sportfestival has been postponed by one week, and am sure before then all the local government areas would register, Iyaye said.

He declared that he no longer scout for athletes whenever there is competition, adding that the athletes that would be discovered in the sports fiesta would be used in any tournament.

“We really want to get Rivers indigenes to represent the state in any tournament. It does not matter whether we came first or second, but what we want to achieve is to grown athletes’ he stated.

He noted that the state has notable athletes in various sports, but nobody is understudying them for replacement, saying that there is need to fill the gaps by organizing sport competitions

Tonye Orabere