Police Re-Arrests Dino Melaye

Police again have re-arrested the senator representing Kogi West Constituency, Dino Melaye at a hospital where he is receiving treatment.
Recall that after his alleged escape from the police, Dino sustained injury and was rushed to a hospital.
Reports have it that the Police spokesman, Mr Jimoh Moshood on hearing where Dino was, stormed the hospital along with 30 Police officers. Currently, Dino has been re-arrested by the Nigerian police but have not been taken away from the hospital. He is currently receiving treatment.
Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris has ordered probe of escape and re arrest from custody of Senator Dino Melaye.
