NDDC Insists On Projects’ Completion

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has re-stated its resolve to complete all on-going projects across the Niger Delta region within the limits of funds available to it.

The NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Engr. Samuel Adjogbe, re-echoed the commitment when he led a team of directors and engineers to inspect the emergency repair of Umuelemai-Agbaja Road in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Adjogbe underlined the economic benefits of community roads and reaffirmed the commitment of the NDDC management to construct quality roads that would enable rural dwellers evacuate their farm produce to the urban centres.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the contractor, adding that NDDC would continue to encourage indigenous firms to progressively improve on their capacity to deliver quality projects for the benefit of the people.

The Executive Director urged the community leaders in the area to support and cooperate with the contractor to ensure that there were no hindrances to meeting NDDC’s target date for completing the project.

Adjogbe expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the Umuelemai-Agbaja Road.

He, however, queried the absence of signposts to indicate that the project was being executed by the NDDC.

He also inspected the completed multi-purpose civic centre at Umueze 1, where he was briefed on the outstanding external works and the requirements for furnishing.

The Project Manager of the Umuelemai-Agbaja Road, Engr Emmet Dooley, assured that the project would be completed soon, stating that asphalting would be finished within two weeks.

It would be recalled that forthnightly, the NDDC Managing Director, Mr Nsima Ekere, accompanied by other directors of the Commission, also inspected the construction of internal roads in Umueze 1, Ehime Mbano, including the road connecting Obolo in Isiala Mbano to Ehime Mbano LGA

He said, “We have been going round inspecting various projects in Imo and other states in the Niger Delta. We inspected the on-going project linking Imo State to Rivers through the oil-bearing communities of Imo State.

“We are committed to building sustainable infrastructure in the Niger Delta. We don’t want to build roads that will fail after six months. We want to build infrastructure that will last. If we are able to complete one kilometer, let it be solid and one that will last for a long time.”

Ekere commended the contractor working on the Obolo-Umueze Road for taking measures to guarantee quality delivery, considering the challenging terrain of the Niger Delta region. He observed that at some portions of the road, the contractor was excavating unsuitable materials for as deep as four metres.

The paramount ruler of Umueze 1, Eze Igu, expressed appreciation to the NDDC for building good roads for his communities. “By fixing our roads, you have shown us love and it has given us hope and confidence on the administration of President Buhari.

Similarly, the traditional ruler of Ihim, Eze Oliver Obi, thanked the Federal Government for spreading development to the rural areas through interventionist agencies such as NDDC.

“What the NDDC is doing for us is something we have not seen in the past and we commend the Federal Government for this positive change.”