NASSI Pledges Support To S’South Members

The Chairman, National Association of Small Scale Industries (NASSI), Rivers State Chapter, Clapton Briggs, has said that the association has fully re-positioned itself as to assist members in the South-South region to operate profitably.

He made this disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently.

Briggs appealed to members who left the group based on whatever challenges, to have a re-think and return as the union, under his watch, was committed to service delivery.

According to him, there would be room for business operators and industrialists to grow, especially those in Rivers State.

The NASSI boss noted that his leadership has secured a social relationship with notable financial institutions, including Bank of Industries to enable members do a hitch-tree business.

Other ministries he listed for partnership, are these of Commerce and Industry, Agriculture, and Youth and Empowerment to ensure that members are at home in their transactions.

On the issue of double taxation, he said that such has been harmonised through its relationship with the federal and state governments.

Using Rivers State as a case study, he pointed out that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has introduced a super tax- system which the union has since accepted.

He blamed part of the challenges of the seaports in the south-south region on what he tagged deliberate policy of concerned authorities and some state governments.

The industry driver, also hinted that importers smooth business environment in Lagos was due to that state governments decision to trim down its tariffs, taxes and other charges for these importers.