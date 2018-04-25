Motorcycle Thieves Escape Lynching In Minna

Two suspected motorcycle thieves escaped lynching from the public in Minna while trying to steal four motorcycles.

The thieves were reported to have also injured two commercial motorcyclists before luck ran out on them.

Malam Shafii Maishera, the state Secretary, Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) told The Tide on Monday that the incident occurred on Saturday.

“Commercial motorcyclists in Minna came on peaceful protest to our office at Keteringwari road on Saturday to report that thieves entered the town attacking them and snatching their motorcycles.

“They carried out a total of four operations, it was in the process of carrying out the fourth operation that luck ran out on them and they were almost lynched before police rescued them.

“In the process of snatching the motorcycles, the suspects injured two of our members though one has been treated and discharged from hospital the other one is still receiving treatment,’’ he said.

Maishera said that the suspects carried out the operation by offering the fourth motorcyclist high denomination and before he (motorcyclist) returns with change they disappear with his motorcycle.

The Association’s Secretary dispelled the rumour that a commercial motorcyclist was slaughtered and his motorcycle stolen.

Confirming the incident, ASP Muhammad Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, told our correspondent that the two suspects were rescued from the mob and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Abubakar said that the police have commenced investigation into the issue and would soon charge the suspects to court.

He urged members of the public not to take the law into their hands and report any unlawful act to the nearest security agency for proper action.

“Why it is good to report to the security agency is that sometimes the suspect may be innocent. If you take the law into your hands the case may turn against you,’’ he said.