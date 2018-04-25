Madjer Targets AFCON Title For Algeria

Algeria coach, Rabah Madjer has said that his dream is to guide his team to the Africa Cup of Nations title next year.

Madjer was a star of the 1990 Algerian team which won the AFCON trophy on home soil in 1990, and now hopes to bring the Fennec Foxes to a second continental crown.

“In the short term, my wish is to put a second star on the jersey of the Algerian team,” he told Spanish newspaper Super Deporte this past weekend.

“I offered an African Cup to my country as a player and now I dream of offering another star as a coach in 2019 for the CAN to be played in Cameroon.”

Algeria will resume the qualification campaign for the 2019 AFCON when they face the Gambia in their second Group D match in September.

The North Africans are top of the pool after winning their opening match 1-0 at home to Togo in June last year.