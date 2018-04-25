Mace Theft: National Assembly Tightens Security

The Nigerian National Assembly has tightened security in its premises following last Wednesday’s invasion of the Senate by unknown persons who took away its mace.

This was evident from the numerous security checks and questioning from different security officers from the main entrance of the National Assembly to the main building.

The Senate’s plenary was on Wednesday invaded by thugs believed to be led by suspended lawmaker, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Our correspondent reported the complicity of security agencies in the incident.

The mace was recovered the following day by the police hours later, following a 24-hour ultimatum from the Senate.

This step to tighten security was also the resolution of the Senate at an executive session yesterday.

The closed door meeting lasted for over two and a half hours and had most of the lawmakers in attendance, presided over by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Mr Saraki, after the session, explained the reasons for the decision as he called for the full cooperation of the public.

“Clearly, there are some loopholes here and we need to tighten it,” he said.

He further stated that a joint committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives had been set up “to investigate the incident of the 18th of April, to look at the factors leading to it and to ensure that such never happens again at the National Assembly.

“We also directed our Committee on Security, Intelligence and Police to engage with the Director of the SSS and the Inspector-General of Police to look at how to strengthen the security of the National Assembly to ensure that these security lapses will not occur.”

The senate president, on behalf of the Senate appreciated two staff of the chamber, “Chuks and Sandra” (who were injured during the invasion), for their gallantry and the courageous actions that they took during the invasion of the Senate Chamber on Wednesday, April, 18, 2018 as he wished them speedy recovery.”

He further thanked the team of the Sergeant-at-Arms for the work they did not only as individuals but as an institution also for the country, adding that “this legislature is a true representation of democracy and as long as we defend this legislature, we defend the democracy in this country.”