LG Boss Warns Staff Against Unethical Conducts

The Chairman of Khana Local Government Area Caretaker Committee, Lawrence Bagbe has urged staff of the local government council to be diligent and dedicated to duty.

The chairman gave the charge during a maiden meeting with staff of the council in Bori, headquarters of the local government area.

He warned that the council would not tolerate truancy, lateness to duty and absenteeism and assured that he would ensure that peace was maintained

The council boss said he would partner with security agents and traditional rulers to tackle the issue of security in the local government area.

The chairman also dissolved all adhoc committees set up by previous administrations of the council.

In their reactions, some workers of the council pledged to work with the new caretaker committee chairman and hoped that he would take them to the next level as he promised.

Meanwhile, a political pressure group in Khana local Government Area has commended the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for appointing one of its members, Lawrence Bagbe, as chairman, caretaker committee of the local government area.

The secretary of the Pan-Ogoni group, Pekin Kelo, made the commendation when members of the group paid a courtesy call on the chairman of the local government area caretaker committee in Bori.

The secretary stated that the group had confidence in the ability of the chairman to deliver on his mandate.

Responding, the council’s caretaker committee chairman Lawrence Bagbe thanked the group for their continued support for the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.