Igbo-Etche Residents Call For Electricity Restoration

Natives and residents of Igbo Etche in Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State have called on the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) to come to their aid as the community has been without power for three weeks.

The community through its Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman, Mr Promise Nkemakolam, informed The Tide that electricity supply went off three weeks ago as a result of some electric poles that fell during a heavy down-pour.

Nkemakolam explained that the destruction of the poles was not caused by anybody but natural cause, stating that since then power went off and several efforts for the firm to reconnect them had failed.

He said they have reported the matter to the PHED office, but regretted that the distribution firm has not been able to come to their rescue despite efforts of the community to assist the firm to collect her electricity bills.

The community said its members are law-abiding citizens and that majority of those living in that area pay their bills regularly.

When contacted, the Corporate Communication Manager, PHED, John Onyi said the distribution firm is working had to ensure restoration of power to all affected areas.

Onyi said the company is making efforts to change all the old network connection and replace them with new ones, and assured that the firm is doing her best to supply power 24/7 to all her distribution areas.