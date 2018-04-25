Expert Decries Increasing Number Of Abandoned Structures

A real estate professional, Folashade Jackson, has decried the high number of abandoned buildings/structures litered all over the city even in the face of the current housing gap experienced in the state.

Jackson, who spoke to The Tide during a site inspection for a prospective housing estate by his outfit in Igwuruta explained that a building/structure is said to be abandoned when the same is left unoccupied, boarded up, deteriorated or vandalized.

He continued, saying that a property can also be regarded as abandoned when the owner loses legal right to the property, or when he fails to provide maintenance and operating services to the property.

He noted, however, that there were salient reasons why buildings/structures become abandoned, which he pointed out as unrealistic or incorrect cost and materials estimation, lack of proper planning, use of unskilled and non-professional personnel, misinterpretation of the work required, failure to obtain appropriate machines and manpower inconsistent government policies, lack of environmental impact assessment and corruption, among others.

Jackson reasoned that these inadequacies invariably result in the many unfinished said vacant structures, dotting the skyline of the city, which he stressed ultimately lead to waste of resources and bring about poverty.

He said that to combat the incidence of abandoned structures, government needs to look into the setting up of a National Construction Industrial Bank and that stakeholders, including the government projects, should be made to go through due process with the involvement of Budget monitoring and price intelligence unit (BMPIU) and other crime control agencies in the country.

He added that siting of projects for economic advantage should be encouraged to ensure that only viable projects are embarked on.

Tonye Nria-Dappa