Court Declares Okpara Nye-we-Ali Aluu Ends 10 Years Dispute

A Port Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice Elsie Thompson has declared Chief Chima Sylvanus Okpara as the Royal Highness and Nye-we-Ali Aluu Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State

Justice Thompson, who delivered the judgment in Port Harcourt in suit No: PHC/92/08 was based on historical native law and customs of Aluu people in tandem with Ikwerre tradition.

The trial judge ordered the claimant, Prince Elijah Chukwu to pay the defendant the sum of N1,100,000 (one million one hundred thousand naira).

Justice Thompson, while delivering the judgment warned the claimant, his servants, brothers and relatives not to foment trouble or parade themselves as the Royal Highness of Aluu Community as the matter had been put to rest with the judgement.

According to her, having been crowned by the Omuchiorlu Chiefs and elders as the Royal Highness, Chief Okpara remains the Nye-we-Ali Aluu and the Royal Highness.

The court also dismissed the allegation made by the claimant that the chief was a slave in Wokokpor Family in Omuchiorlu, Aluu.

“I did not agree that Ada did not succeed Nwokokpor in the family history”, Justice Thompson stated.

Justice Thompson noted that she found the 1st defendant’s story more credible than that of the claimant.

The judgement has put to rest the more than 10 years chieftaincy dispute between the parties in Aluu.

Chinedu Wosu