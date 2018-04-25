Cleric Backs Neighbourhood Safety Corps

An Anglican priest in Port Harcourt, Rev. Can. Stephen Enuani has declared his support for the establishment of Neighbourhood Watch security outfit in Rivers State.

Rev. Canon Enuani made his support known in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt on Monday.

According to him, “the major challenge faced in the state and the country at large is insecurity which the Nigerian police cannot handle single handedly but there are corps like the neighbourhood watch community police, vigilante e.t.c it would be difficult for killings, robbery and other crimes to take place in the state.

Enuani said the passage of this law has impacted in the lives of Rivers people by providing adequate security and peace in the state which is the primary obligation of any government over the people they rule.

He further explained that with the help of the neighbourhood watch, lives, properties and businesses were secured and noted investors would sincerely have the assurance that when they invest in Rivers State their investments would be secured and pointed out that it in turn would enhance the economic development of the state.

He noted that the neighbourhood watch was not a state police but a peace corps to help the police reach out to smaller communities in the state.

Boma Ikiriko