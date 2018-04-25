Black Soot: Don Warns Against Consequences

As Rivers State indigenes protest the inactions of the Federal Government on the black soot scourge in the state, the Deputy Provost of the Rivers State College of Health Science and Technology, Dr Chime Onumbu, has urged the Federal Government to adopt a different approach in the destruction of condescent used by illegal refineries in the production of petroleum products in the Niger Delta region

Onumbu, who is also a member of the Health and Safety Professionals, Environmentalist Management professionals and a lecturer commended the state government for her quick intervention in identifying the black soot and urged the Federal Government to discontinue the used of destroying the seized products but rather encourage those engaging on the illegal refineries by building modular refineries.

The lecturer said those engaged in illegal refineries do so because the rate of unemployment is high and they must device means to survive, stressing that Federal Government should warn its agents against burning of the illegal refineries which has been the major cause of the soot in the state.

According to him, “those living within Rivers State have a high risk of health challenges because of the pollution in the air and water’.

“Those of us who live in the state and Port Harcourt have decided to die prematurely. We should commend the Rivers State government who found out that we have such a dangerous hazardous compound floating in Rivers State especially in Port Harcourt. If they have not found it early, who knowns what would have happened to us habitants and dwellers’’, he said.

According to him,’’ Encouragement is part of empowerment. Unemployment forced our youths to involve in illegal refineries and other social vices like kidnapping, militancy. If jobs are created, nobody would want to seek for a living through such means’’.

“We should adopt a psychological way of persuading them to change their ways’’, he added.