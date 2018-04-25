…As Ex-Naval Chief Emerges Candidate In Ogu/Bolo

A retired Navy Captain, Victor Erasmus emerged as the Peoples Democratic Part (PDP) chairmanship candidate for Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.

He polled a total of 382 unanimous votes during the primaries held at Ogu Mini-stadium, last Thursday.

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer of the PDP chairmanship primary in the area, Chief Weli Nwosu announced that the candidate emerged unopposed as the delegates filed behind him as their sole candidate, and wished him the very best in the forthcoming Local Government elections in June 15, 2018 in Rivers State.

In his speech, the PDP Ogu/Bolo local government Area flag-bearer, retired Navy Captain Erasmus thanked God for his emergence and also expressed gratitude to all the delegates for the confidence reposed on him, assuring that he would live up to expectation.

He called on the people of the area including party faithful to join hands to ensure that PDP emerges victorious at the polls.

Some of the delegates that participated include the Leader of PDP in the area, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, the chairman of the party, Hon. Arnold Davids, the member representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly and Chief Whip, Hon. Evans Bapakaye Bipi, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Rev. Francis Ada Ebenezer, Special Adviser to the Governor, Barr. Chris Itamunoala, former Managing Director of Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority Rivers State, Sir Victor Alabo among others.