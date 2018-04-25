APC Is Gambling With Lives Of Nigerians – JOHESU

Following the nationwide strike embarked upon by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), the chairman of the body in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH Comrade Kristhien Awoibi has accused the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) of gambling with lives of Nigerians.

Comrade Kristhien also accused the former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and members of the National Assembly for sitting on the fence without intervening on the unions, agitation over the years.

The chairman who described the strike as total, said he was ashamed that Comrade Oshiomhole the former president of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, could not mediate into labour matters, even as he is a core member of APC.

He called on Comrade Oshiomhole, National Assembly to intervene and ensure that the Federal Government review the salary structures of JOHESU like other sister unions without further delay.

Comrade KrisThien insisted that any member who fail to comply with the strike would be sanctioned according to the national directives and noted that workers were advised to stay at home. On why JOHESU embarked on the nationwide strike, paralyzing health care delivery, the chairman said the Federal Government refused to upgrade the salary structures of members and had attended to sister bodies like the doctors.

He noted that the Federal Government did agree to enhance the salary structures of members, but uptil date none has been implemented.

On the position of patients in UPTH, Comrade Kristhien said, the doctors were the only body allowed to attend to sick persons and not nurses.

He called on Nigerians to hold members of the National Assembly responsible for the lives of average Nigerian. It is their responsibility to oversee the welfares of workers.

Chinedu Wosu