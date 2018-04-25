2019: Youth Group Roots For Credible Candidates

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Noble Youths Advocacy for Change (NYAC), has urged youths in the country to vote for only credible candidates in 2019 general elections, to ensure good governance.

Coordinator of the group, Mr Abdulahi Garba, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Abuja yesterday.

Garba said that it was old fashioned for the electorate to focus on choosing leaders from any political party, without looking at the credibility of the candidates involved.

“I urge the youths and the public to focus on credible candidates in the 2019 elections; this is the only way to move the nation’s democratic system forward.

“If we see somebody that is credible, we will not mind supporting the person to win the election in 2019.

“The youths should come out en masse and vote a credible candidate, not popular party,” he said.

The coordinator of the group said that they would campaign for credible candidates with capacity of bringing positive changes for Nigerians.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for giving eligible persons the opportunity to register as voters across the country.

Garba urged qualified persons to take advantage of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to register and be able to vote during elections.