Wike Accuses FG Of Plotting Senate Invasion …Meets New SAs,Today

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the invasion of the Senate was an official plot by the Federal Government to overthrow the Senate leadership.

Governor Wike also declared that the Federal Government is still plotting to frame him, saying that the latest plan hatched by the Federal Government is for someone programmed by the Security Agencies to claim that he received $3million from the Rivers State Governor.

He spoke during the 105th Annual Convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention at Ndele, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, yesterday.

The governor said: “They plotted to overthrow the leadership of the Senate, but they failed. What you saw was a horrible design to remove the Senate leadership.

“If you know the security architecture of the National Assembly, nobody can go in easily and leave easily without the gates being shut. These people enterred and left unchallenged.

“When the Senate gave the Police a 24hour ultimatum to find the mace, our Nigerian Police became so efficient that they traced the Mace to where it was left under the bridge”

The governor said it was unfortunate that the President went abroad to de-market the country by claiming that the youths are lazy.

He said no investor will invest his resources in a country where the youths lacks productive capacity.

Governor Wike called on Nigerians to work towards a new administration at the Federal level in 2019, noting that the collapse of national security, welfare and development are enough reasons for a change of direction.

“We are not looking for people who will give us excuses. Since they cannot work, they should allow those with capacity to take over in 2019” , he said.

In his sermon, President of Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev Sampson Ayokunle directed all churches in Nigeria to process around their worship centres to call for the end of senseless killings in the country.

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria said the procession will also serve as a call for the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls held in captivity.

Rev Ayokunle decried the rate at which the Federal Government allow senseless killings to fester across the country.

Speaking further, he said that it was disheartening that persons without the requisite qualifications gain authority beyond their capacity. He said the governance process has been stagnated due to the lack of capacity.

Ayokunle called on Christians to actively participate in the forthcoming general election to ensure that a responsible government is enthroned in 2019.

Prayers were said for Nigeria, Rivers State and Governor Wike. The Nigerian Baptist Convention attracted thousands of Baptist Members to Ndele, Rivers State.

Meanwhile, The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike will today, hold meeting with the two new special assistants he appointed, last Friday.

The new special assistants include Adokiye Oyaghiri and Emenike Fynboy.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, indicated that the two appointees would meet with the Rivers State governor today, at the Government House, Port Harcourt by 10am.

Meanwhile, some 34 projects would be ready for commissioning during the third anniversary of the Wike-led administration, the state government has announced.

This was one of the resolutions of the State Executive Council Meeting presided over by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Thursday.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Information and Communications Commissioner, Barrister Emma Okah said all the 34 projects were at their final stages of completion.