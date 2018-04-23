Rivers Communities Sign Peace Accord

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, has ordered the leaders of Okporowo Ogbakiri community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State to produce gunmen suspected to have killed four persons from Rumuoro, before the end of today.

The suspects include one Mr Jackson Eme aka Jakande, Mr Abuchi Elenga aka Abuja, Mr Lucky Alikor aka Topper, Mr Chinedu Ndala aka China, and Mr Kudos, who were alleged to have stormed Rumuoro penultimate Friday, with AK-47 rifles, and killed one Pastor Joseph Iheme, a pregnant girl, Miss Queen Ada Amah, Mr Kingsley Owhonda and Miss Mini Elizabeth.

The commissioner gave the order at the end of a tripartite meeting between the police high command, and leaders of both communities, last Friday.

The meeting, The Tide learnt, was designed to interrogate the leaders and chiefs from both communities on the recent untoward killings in Rumuoro, which claimed the lives of four persons, including a pregnant woman, whose unborn baby was forcefully removed from her womb by the assailants.

Zaki said to the Okporowo Ogbakiri community: “I am giving you from now till Monday (April 23, 2018) to produce those names mentioned. Go and tell them to go to Rumuji police station and report themselves”.

The Tide reports that the meeting had commenced at about 12:22pm following the arrival of commissioner of police, accompanied by Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, DPO Rumuoji and three top ranking officers of the state police command.

In his opening remarks, Zaki said the meeting with Okporowo and Rumuoro was to promote peace, and also marshal out ways of ending every future occurrences of conflict between both communities.

However, Okporowo CDC secretary told the meeting that a woman from the community had gone to the river and could not return, adding that her husband also went in search of her the following day and could not also return.

“When the community went for their search, we discovered she was dead with some parts of her body taken. We immediately reported the matter to Rumuji police”, they noted.

