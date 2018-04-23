PDP Uncovers APC’s Plot To Frame Up Chieftains

As the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), continues with the last lap of its party primaries ahead of the June 16 Local Government Council elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC), rather than be concerned on how to resolve the internal wrangling tearing the APC apart, has surreptitiously perfected plots to use the primary elections to discredit the PDP and its leadership.

One of such sinister moves, according to a statement from the office of the state PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, was to plant guns and other incriminating materials in the houses and offices of selected PDP chieftains and supporters to frame them up as being in possession of arms, and accuse them of being responsible for alleged insecurity in those areas.

The statement said that the APC leadership in the state was behind the unwholesome plot and has earmarked some substantial amount of money as ransom to their hatchet men before the information leaked.

To make the plot look real, the statement added, certain persons perceived as PDP strong men, particularly in Ikwerre Local Government Area and across the other 22 local government areas have been selected to be provoked and attacked by their paid agents in the course of the primaries during which they would alert and prevail on security operatives to subject their houses and offices to thorough search in the hope of discovering and using those planted guns as evidence to prove their mischief.

The PDP leadership said its main concern was to ensure that the ongoing primaries and upcoming local government council elections in the state were freely and successfully concluded to further enhance democratic principles to serve as a lesson to other political parties, including the APC.

“Our joy about the revelations, however, is that everybody can now see why the APC in the state is jittery about the new ‘Neighbourhood Safety Corps Law’ as an internal security mechanism to help security agencies checkmate this kind of unbecoming penchant to demonise innocent individuals and our party as the only way they can win sympathy from the unsuspecting public. Thank God, this plot is public knowledge and cannot be denied.

“The paid agents are even ready to testify and name their paymasters. Though not the issue, we are happy about the exposure and the failure”, the statement remarked.

The state PDP leadership has therefore enjoined the general public to be weary of the APC’s mischief and remain supportive of the people-oriented Governor NyesomWike-led government for a better and crime-free Rivers State.