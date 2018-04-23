Oyedepo, Gowon, Dickson Blast Buhari: Your Govt Is A Failure -Bishop Oyedepo …Senseless Killings Must Stop -Gowon …Nigeria, A Failed State -Dickson

The founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo,former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon and Bayeslsa State Governor, Chief Seriake Dickson, yesterday slammed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over the unending killing of innocent Nigerians by suspected herdsmen.

The Bishop, who exploded during yesterday’s Sunday service, said he was very angry with the government for having no feeling for human lives.

He also attacked the government following the epileptic power supply, dead refineries and high rate of dollar to naira.

He said, “Can I tell you my anger against this government? No feeling for human lives. You can’t be destroying the work of my father and I will be happy with you. You know what God said? I am angry with the wicked everyday.

“Talk is cheap! You see where change brought us today since 2015? The changest change!

“N1.00 will be one dollar. Fuel will be sold at 45 naira. Any responsible government will bring power in 3 months.

“If you bring the scoresheet out, it’s 0%. Do you want change? Work it out ! You better wake up so you don’t suffer the Nigerian kind of change.

Theoretical change.

“Three refineries working! (They must be) located in space. Defending killers! God’s judgement will hit!

If you are happy with what God is angry with, you are ungodly.

“Those who have made others childless, wifeless, husbandless, so shall they become! Do you pray for Armed Robbers? Evil shall not prevail in Nigeria!”

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has described as worrisome the widespread security challenges and killings in the country.

Gowon, who attended a special prayer summit in Yenagoa, said that he had prayed and hoped at the end of the Nigerian Civil War that the country would not go through that path again.

He spoke with journalists shortly after a special church service in Yenagoa, yesterday

Gowon, Chairman and convener of Nigeria Prays, said the activities of militant groups, the Boko Haram and the killings perpetrated by the ‘so called Fulani herdsmen’ were of serious concern to the leaders, elders and indeed, the citizens.

He explained that the country’s leaders were having sleepless nights over the acts of brutality and wickedness across the country.

Gowon called on Nigerians to give the requisite support to those in leadership positions in the bid to address the emergent security challenges in the country.

“This is worrisome. When I recall the end of the civil war, I had hoped and prayed that Nigeria would never go through the same experience again.

“This was what I prayed for and you can see how worrying it is.

“All these spate of crises: Is it the militants, is it the Boko Haram, is it the so called Fulani herdsmen?

“All sorts of things that are happening. Man’s inhumanity to man, that is happening through out the length and breath of Nigeria.

“Sadly, it is worrying to all Nigerians, and this is what all of us who are in leadership positions, your governor, and his assistants as well as all the governors throughout the country.

“All of us who are leaders are concerned about it, and always aim for whatever we can do to put it under control.

“But it is not only the leaders that can do it. They need the press and support of the people so that they can deal with the problem together.

“And this is our prayer, prayer for the everyone in Nigeria and all Nigerians wherever they are. We hope for greater peace than what we have for now,” Gowon said

Also, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa said the state government decided to join Nigeria Prays Group led by Gowon to pray for the country so that the leaders and indeed, the county would do the right thing.

The governor noted yearly prayer meeting of Nigeria Prays network was hosted at the Ecumenical Centre, Yenagoa, because of the conviction that Nigerians of all faiths should pray for the peace, stability and progress of the country.

“And of course, there are lots challenges, principally, security challenges, challenges of wanton killings, conduct of government officials, challenges of building harmony, and so we align with the remarks of our leader.

“That is why our state is joining hand with him and the Nigeria Prays group to continue to pray for our state, our leadership and our country to do what is right.” Dickson said.

On his part, Bayesla State Governor, Chief Seriake ickson says Nigeria is seriously bleeding and divided more than ever.

He said the continuous killings by suspected herdsmen across the country is symptomatic of a failed state saying the country needs prayers for it to surmount all its challenges.

A press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dickson, Francis Agbo, hinted that the governor stated this during the National Prayer Conference organised by Nigeria Prays at the Ecumenical Centre, Yenagoa, with the theme: Lord Rend The Heavens.

He said Nigerians must unite in prayers and resolve to work together to ensure fairness, justice, equity and equal citizenship.

The governor lamented that the country is bleeding and urged leaders across the nation to take the responsibility to stop the bloodletting.

He said the emergence of Nigeria Prays was more critical than ever before, as it encourages the different denominations to pray fervently for the nation.

His words: “In this country, God’s children, human beings irrespective of the God they worship are being slaughtered mercilessly, remorselessly in many parts of the country. Our nation is bleeding, we must unite in prayers and resolve to do what is right and fair. Our nation should be a nation of fairness, justice, equity, equal citizenship and United by common ideals of being the greatest black nation.

“We are united by our common shared humanity and nationality, so injustice and unfairness anywhere should be a concern to anyone and everyone in our nation. I join you in praying that the bloodletting, unnecessary killings in our nation under any shape or guise ends in Jesus name. God should intervene so that people will feel the need to do the right thing, be fair and just to one another.

“Anyone who denies his fellow man justice is less human than his victim because what qualifies us humans created in the image of God is our belief in doing what is right and just. So I call for a just, egalitarian, fair Nigeria where everyone is proud to call his or her country. No one should play the ostrich.”

The chairman and convener of Nigeria Prays, Yakubu Gowon, in his opening remarks expressed appreciation to Governor Dickson for giving Nigeria Prays the privilege of holding its National Prayer Conference at the Ecumenical Centre, which he described as a magnificent edifice built for God’s glory and the edification of man.

According to the retired general, Mr Dickson has demonstrated his faith in God by building the Ecumenical Centre and urged other state governors to emulate his noble and progressive initiative to provoke God’s blessings.

The former Head of State, who noted that prayers can solve Nigeria’s problems better and faster than military generals and soldiers can do with physical weapons of war, assured Nigerians that God will honour the collective prayers and intercession for the nation, while also advising people to shun violence and retaliation.

Also, the National Director of Nigeria Prays, Moses Aransiola, enjoined Christian faithful to pray fervently for the nation, adding that Nigeria Prays believes in the efficacy of prayer and praying for the country, as it is the patriotic responsibility of all Christians.

He further explained that the organisation has been carrying out its mission of mobilising Nigerians to regularly pray for the healing and transformation of the nation, through prayer rallies and to promote patriotism, transparency, integrity, incorruptibility in leadership and governance.

In a message, the President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Felix Provide, who advised Nigerians to pray and speak good about the country, because when they curse the country, they automatically curse themselves, assured that, with God’s intervention, there would be a new Nigeria.

Some of the activities at the well-attended Nigeria Prays Prayer Conference include prayers for Nigeria, the 36 states and Abuja.