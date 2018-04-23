Nigeria Offshore Technology Confab Holds, May

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) is once again coordinating the Nigerian Pavilion at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) holding at Houston, Texas from April 30 to May 3, 2018.

The OTC is the premier gathering of professionals and opinion leaders in the global oil and gas industry, and it provides excellent opportunities for positive portrayal and promotion of the great potentials of Nigeria and the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

It also provides a unique platform for close interactions with leading international and major Nigerian oil service companies, indigenous oil companies, industry executives, government policy makers and political leaders, to share ideas on improving the Nigerian oil industry.

PETAN member companies and many other indigenous oil service companies will be part of a robust contingent, to showcase the dynamism and potentials of Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry. About 2,500 professionals and industry leaders from Nigeria and beyond her shore will attend this year’s event.

PETAN has been organising and hosting the Nigerian pavilion at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), Houston, Texas since 2005.

The key highlights of OTC 2018 include;

50 years of OTC: Programming which reflects on our history, the current state of the industry, and what is on the horizon.

Faster deployment of new technologies: Solutions to reduce the development timeline and create project-ready technologies which meet current industry challenges.

Cost reducing tools and techniques: Ways to decrease costs and improve overall value, while maintaining high standards for safety, operationability, and reliability.

Integrating to innovate: How advanced software, nanotechnology, and the digital revolution are integrating disciplines and triggering an historic transformation in the offshore energy sector.

Meeting global demand: Meeting the energy needs of fast-growing economies, while reducing carbon emissions and carefully considering the impact of digital technology.

Update on world-class projects: The latest on landmark projects which have resulted in breakthrough technologies in a low oil price environment.