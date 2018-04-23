Law Students Set Agenda For Chairmanship Hopeful

Class 2013 of Ikwerre Law Students in Rivers State University (RSG) has called on the Ikwerre Local Government Area flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forth-coming local government elections, Hon Samuel Nwanosike to ensure that education development was top in his agenda, if elected as chairman.

The president of the group, Comrade Emperor Kenjika Nnaoma, made the call while briefing newsmen at the weekend in Port Harcourt.

Nnaoma said that the call became imperative to enable the local government area maintain its lead in the education sector.

He explained that a strong political will coupled with excellent educational policies, would transform the area for the best.

According to him, the best way to empower a people was to ensure that all the needed tools for educational growth were provided.

The Class 2013 Ikwerre Law Students’ boss, who expressed hope over the emergence of Hon Nwanosike, said that students from the Ikwerre local government area stood better chance to attain academic height.

The student leader, who is also a comedian, said Nwanosike would give succour to the people based on antecedents as former chairman, caretaker committee of the local government area.

He decried the deliberate neglect of education by some past leaders in the area and expressed hope that if elected, Nwanosike would give priority to education in the area.

He called on students from the local government area and Class 2013 Lw Students, to ensure the victory of the PDP flag bearer during the forth-coming local government area elections.