2019: Rivers People’ll Not Allow Political Robbery -Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has vowed that Rivers people would not allow any form of political robbery in 2019.

Speaking during the grand reception for Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa by the Anioma Nation, last Saturday in Asaba, Wike said that Rivers people would be very vigilant during the 2019 General Elections.

He said the criminal actions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their accomplices would not work in Rivers State because the APC-led Federal Government has done no projects for the people.

The governor said that his political disposition changed when he realised that the leaders of the APC lack maturity and fairness.

He said: “I use to be a gentleman. But when I saw these mad people, I said let me keep my gentleness aside.

“These political armed robbers cannot succeed in Rivers State. We are prepared for credible elections, and we shall remain vigilant”.

Wike thanked the Anioma Nation for their overwhelming endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for re-election, adding that the Delta State governor has no opposition because of his outstanding performance.

“Okowa should be preparing for the next swearing in ceremony. I have not seen any other political party in Delta State. There is no other political party to contest against Ifeanyi Okowa”, Wike said.

In his remarks, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa said that his election sent a message that the state was united.

He said that the rest of Delta State considered equity and competence, instead of population in their consideration of his emergence.

Okowa said that his endorsement by the Anioma Nation and all other ethnic nationalities at the event signals the continuation of the good works of his administration, and assured that he would never disappoint the people of Delta State.

Also speaking, Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu said that the emergence of Okowa was a product of equity and justice for the Anioma Nation.

He said Nigeria would continue to have problems unless there was justice across the country.

Ekweremadu thanked the people of Delta State for bringing to Nigerians the essence of justice.

National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus said that Okowa has performed creditably over the last three years.

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori said his people would support the re-election of Okowa because of his outstanding performance and to promote equity and justice.