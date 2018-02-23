Varsity Unions Flay FG Over Industrial Crisis

The leadership of National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has flayed the Federal Government for its inability to resolve the ongoing strike embarked upon by the three industrial unions operating in the nation’s universities.

A statement last Wednesday in Abuja by the union’s National President, Comrade Sani Suleiman vowed that the union would sustain the strike action despite the government’s lackadaisical attitude and approach toward addressing the union’s demands.

Suleiman stressed that the meeting called at the instance of the government and attended by the three non-academic staff unions that include Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) by the Minister of Education, Ministers of State for Education, Labour and Employment and House of Representatives Committee on Education never yielded any fruitful outcome.

The union leader added that the union’s monitoring team’s reports from the various states were encouraging total compliance with the union’s leadership’s directive on the on going strike action, stressing that the union will sustain the industrial action until the Federal Government addresses their demands.

Meanwhile, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union in a communiqué after its meeting held at the Kaduna State University recently condemned government’s attitude toward improving the standards of education in the country.

The communiqué signed by NAAT’s Secretary General, Comrade Iyoyo Hamilton urged the government to take necessary steps towards the resolution of the impasse within the education sector.

The communiqué read in part , “NAAT observes with dismay the extremely slow pace by which the Federal Government is handling the renegotiation of the 2009/FGN/NAAT Agreement for Universities, Colleges of Education and Polytechnics, we urged government to embark upon the renegotiation exercise with the seriousness it deserves”.