Shell Wins Best In Tech, Innovation Award At Petroleum Summit

The in-country Subsea Tree Refurbishment feat by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) drew a deafening applause, last Monday night, as it earned Shell Companies in Nigeria the Best Performing International Company in Technology and Innovation at the awards night of the maiden edition of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja.

A statement signed by Shell Spokesperson, Bamidele Odugbesan, and made available to The Tide, Tuesday, indicated that the state-organised event was attended by Nigerian and international industry leaders.

On hand to receive the award presented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, were the Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria and Managing Director of the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), Mr Osagie Okunbor, and the Managing Director of SNEPCo, Mr Bayo Ojulari.

An excited Okunbor described the award as recognition of the pioneering role of Shell Companies in Nigeria in local capacity development and Nigeria content.

“We are pleased that this feat has continued to receive recognition within and outside Nigeria. Beyond cost consideration, we were also looking to indigenise the know-how so that Nigerian engineers can acquire the necessary skills,” Okunbor said.

Speaking on the award, Ojulari said, “This is a success story not only for Shell but for Nigeria. The first Subsea Tree under the programme was installed on schedule in May 2015. This was the first of its kind re-using a Subsea Tree fully stripped down and refurbished locally in Nigeria, with all of its original functionality restored”.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana