Rivers Angels FC To Unveil New Recruits

Rivers Angels Football Club of Port Harcourt says it will unveil all her new recruited players for the 2018 season this weekend in Port Harcourt.

Media officer of the team Jessica Amadi disclosed this at the weekend during a chat with Tidesports.

According to her, supporters should expect exciting football as the Jewel of Rivers State set out to defend their AITCO cup title and also dominate the league, which club team manager, Matilda Onyilola, described as top priority.

The club has signed on about seven new players to beef up the team for the new season to enable them achieve their targets for the 2017/2018 NWFL.

“The most successful club in Nigeria Women’s Football Circuit acquired the services of central defender, Margret Eteun Olun from Delta Queens and forward, Vivian Ikechukwu from Abia Angels,” Jessica Amadi said.

Juliet Sunday who was with the team in 2014 made her way back from Sunshine Queens while Paul Paulinus Ifeoma of Confluence Queens was also added to the attacking force of the team.

The new signings include Mary Saki (midfielder from conf-luence Queens of Kogi), Chinyere Kalu, (Attacker, from Osun Babes, Akure) and Aminat Alami (Defender, WFC Obilic-Belgrade),