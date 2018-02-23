Promoter Wants More Investment In Sports Dev

A United States-based long distance race promoter, Christopher Ojo, has urged wealthy Nigerians and corporate organisations to join forces with the government to develop sports.

Ojo, an Information Communication technology (ICT) expert, who made the call in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Benin, said that government alone could not develop all sports.

Tidesports source reports that Ojo has been involved in the promotion of long distance races, with his sole sponsorship of the Owan Marathon Road Race in Edo.

He said that all the government needed to do was to create the enabling environment for the organisations to invest in sports.

“There is nowhere in the world where government single handedly develops sports, especially against the background of several responsibilities it is saddled with.

“My take is that individuals and corporate organisations in Nigeria have not done enough in the area of investment in the development of sports.

“It is a win-win situation when individuals and corporate organisations invest in sports; while they indirectly promote their products, it can also form part of their Corporate Social Responsibility,’’ Ojo said.

“It is not by magic that the U.S. is doing well in athletics; Spain, Brazil and England are doing well in football; it is simply the interest some organisations placed in these sports and investing heavily in them.

“We have many of these organisations with strong financial power in the country that can assist in this regard; all they need is the will power and the enablement.

“This is where I think the government has a major role to play. They can encourage these organisations through tax waivers or other incentives,’’ Ojo added.