New Minimum Wage: ‘Workers ’ll Smile, Soon’

There are strong indications that the new minimum wage will soon be unveiled by the Federal Government, as the new National Minimum Wage Committee finalises its deliberations.

A representative of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Architect J. Obele gave the hint at a public lecture to mark the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Rivers State, yesterday, in Port Harcourt.

Obele said the Federal Government holds workers in high esteem, and was working towards better welfare for them.

“The New Minimum Wage Committee is working, and soon, workers will smile”, he assured.

The representative of the Ministry of Labour also sued for unity amongst labour unions, assuring that the government was ready to give support to union activities, and cautioned against division and bad blood.

On his part, National Secretary, NLC, Matthew Oladeinde commended the Rivers State branch for the milestone despite challenges in the union.

Oladeinde urged the state branch to continue in the same spirit of unity to ensure that the vision and goals of labour movement were pursued with vigour.

Earlier in her remarks, Chairperson of NLC in Rivers State, Comrade Beatrice Itubo had said the body had come a long way in Rivers State.

She said, “40 years in the life of a human being or an organisation is quite a milestone worth celebrating”.

Though she lamented the recent crisis that rocked the union both at national and state levels, she emphasised the need for the labour union to win back the confidence of the Nigerian people by being united while fighting for the public good.

Itubo said the celebrations call for stocktaking so as to avoid the mistakes of the past, in order to make the NLC a better association to handover to future labour leaders.