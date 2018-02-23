N’Delta Youth, Ex -Agitators Want More States

A coalition of Niger Delta youths and ex-agitators, rose from a crucial meeting in Warri, Delta State last week and called for the creation of more states in the region.

In a communiqué after the meeting designed to chart a course for 2019, the coalition sought for the creation of four additional states in the region.

“We demand for more states, not limited to Oil Rivers, Urhobo, Toru-Ebe and Ogoni States believing that the envisaged States are economically buoyant to sustain themselves,” it stated.

They also sought for a restructured Nigeria, “where the ethnic minorities of Niger Delta shall control their resources and protect themselves with state police.

Expressing displeasure over the current revenue sharing formula, the coalition was of the view that only equity in revenue sharing, appointment and representation at the federal level will stabilise the polity.

Ahead the 2019 presidential elections, the group said the time has come to support a viable candidate who will advance the fortunes of the Niger Delta.

Against this backdrop, it averred that they would support the candidacy of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar whom they said has various investments in the region.

Due to his love for the region, the coalition opined that the former Vice President is a politician who despite the current situation, has continued to seek for a restructured federal system to address the fears of minorities.

The group, anchored its support for Abubakar on what it described as his sound understanding of micro and macro economics.

“The exponential growth of his industries even as many companies are closing shop is a testament that Nigerian’s economy will be safe in his hands”, it maintained.