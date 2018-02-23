N’Delta Dev: Group Charges Agitators On Dialogue

All the agitating groups in the Niger Delta region have been advised to continue to seek for dialogue towards resolving issues bordering on the development of the region.

The Facilitator of the Niger Delta Dialogue (NDD), Dr Judith Burdin Asuni, who stated this recently in Port Harcourt at a programme organised by Academic PeaceWorks (APW) with funding from the European Union on the theme, “Two Years On: Reflecting On The Past And Planning For The Future Of The Niger Delta”, assured the people that APW would not stop at dialoguing with all stakeholders in the region until peace and development are achieved in all the oil-producing communities.

She said that the best way to achieve success and total peace was to always engage the people and educate them on the importance of peace in the region.

According to her, “While there is need to appreciate every step taken towards resolving some issues in the region, it is necessary that such approaches are genuine and sincere.”

She said that the meeting was to reflect on what NDD has done before and what it plans to do in the future for peace and development of the region, admitting that the organisation was part of the success that facilitated the ceasefire by Niger Delta Avengers in the region in 2016.

According to her, “The Niger Delta Dialogue has engaged the government on the issue of budget and is also working with civil society organisations on how government could implement the 2018 budget’.

“What we are doing today is to reflect on what we have done in the past and what should be done in future. This is the reason the group decided to engage with the people and educate them on how to make government implement her policies’’, Asuni said.

She urged the people to always insist on accessing all budgets for the region and make governments implement them, even as she said that the NDD was ready to engage private sector and push for the implementation of budgets and polices.