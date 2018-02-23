I’m Different From Any Other Actress – Caroline Danjuma

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma, has said that she is better and different from all other actresses.

The actress seems to have moved on from the death of her former lover, Tagbo Umeike and back with acting.

She said: “I am different from any other actress because I am Caroline and there can never be another Caroline. Nobody can interpret roles the way I do and I cannot interpret roles like my colleagues do too. Everyone has their own strength and weakness. I have so much to offer than my beauty. I have my brain; so, no one can push me aside.”

Stating what she considers before accepting movie roles, Danjuma said: “I look at the location, characters and the pay I’m taking home. If I am going to give my all, I need you to give me your 100 per cent as well. I have bills to pay; I cannot do charity work.”

When asked if she has settled her feud with Davido, the actress declined to speak as she veered into how piracy and low percentage of earnings discouraged her from producing movies in recent times.

“It is really tough for producers. I won a lot of awards for the two movies, In the Cupboard and Stalker, I produced three years ago, but I didn’t recoup the money I invested in them. Piracy makes producers struggle to get returns on investments. We also have very few cinemas in the country and the existing ones rip you off by taking 70 per cent of the profit of your creative work.