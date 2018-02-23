Group Knocks APC Over Buhari’s Second Term Bid

President of a Non-Governmental Organisation, the United Brothers of Opobo Kingdom (UBOK), Hon. Mike Fubara has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and others that are endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari for second term. He also flayed the flouting of the provisions of the Electoral Act by politicians conducting open rallies and town hall meetings when the ban on such reallies has not been lifted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking to The Tide in Opobo, Fubara challenged those endorsing Buhari to take stock of what the president has achieved in the country since he assumed office.

He took a swipe at political leaders from the South-South geo-political zone especially the Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi for clamouring for Buhari’s endorsement, saying, the zone is “disunited, wrongly motivated, cowardly and unmindful of the looming and guiding presence of political jobbers recently resurrected by Buhari and his APC, who still insist that they have not pledged to hand over power to the South- South geo-political zone come 2023.”

Bethel Sam Toby