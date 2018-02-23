Exam Racketeering: RSG To Sanction Principals, Others

The Rivers State Government says it will sanction school principals and teachers who involve in examination malpractices and other activities that may undermine academic excellence in the forthcoming West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination slated for next month across the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja stated this, last Monday, while declaring open a two-week capacity building workshop organised by the state government in collaboration with British Council for selected principals and head teachers of public schools at Landmark Hotel, Port Harcourt.

Gogo-Jaja warned principals and teachers as well as owners of schools to stay clear of examination racketeering, adding that any school owner who allows his/her school to be used as a centre for exam fraud would be punished accordingly.

He disclosed that the state Ministry of Education would monitor and supervise the examination, adding that the present administration has done much in the development of the education sector.

According to him, the essence of the two-week workshop was to equip and expose teachers in the public schools to modern trends in the development of education system, and added that any teacher who cannot impart on his/her students was not a worthy teacher.

Also speaking, Director, Programmes, British Council, Louisa Waddingham said the theme of the workshop, “Connecting Classrooms”, was designed to teach teachers and heads of schools how they can effectively impart on their students with a view of improving standard and promoting excellence in the schools.

In his remarks, President of All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, Rivers State Chapter, Mr. Iroegbu Austine lauded the collaboration of the state government and the British Council in bringing the programme to the state, and thanked the commissioner for giving them the opportunity to enhance their capacity to deliver on their mandate.

Amadi Akujobi & Kiadum Edookor