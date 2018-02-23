Edo To Partner Catholic Women On Skills Acquisition

Edo State Government has said that it will partner Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) to promote skills acquisition among women in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu said this when leaders of the organisation paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Benin.

Shaibu said that the partnership would reduce hardship and create job opportunities in the state.

He commended the leadership of the organisation for its initiative in creating skills acquisition programmes for less privileged women among them.

He said that the programme was in line with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s initiative on job creation.

The deputy governor, however, advised the organisation to provide the names of the beneficiaries to the state government, to help support the programme.

He also urged the organisation to set up a monitoring team to ensure that the beneficiaries do not lavish funds.

Earlier, the group leader, Dr Christiana Omorede, who led the group, said the organisation had collaborated with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to enhance the training of women in the state.

Omorede said that NDE would be training about 80 members of the CWO on cosmetology.

She said that the group was committed to poverty reduction through the skills acquisition programme as it would add value to the lives of the less privileged in the state.