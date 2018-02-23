Council Cautions On Rivers Workers’ Plight

The leadership of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), Rivers State chapter has kicked against the politicisation of the State civil servants’ plight.

Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday, the State Chairman of the union, Comrade Chukwu Emecheta warned politicians not to interfere in the affairs of the civil servants or use the civil servants’ plight to curry favour through inflammatory comments.

Chukwu stressed that the present administration is addressing the myriads of challenges met at its inception,saying, the workers are happy with the approaches being adopted by the government.

He said that the present administration is prompt in monthly salary payment to the workers without any outstanding arrears, stressing that the union’s leadership has confidence in the state government under Chief Nyesom Wike to address whatever challenge being faced by public sector workers.

The union leader lauded the state governor for clearing the backlog of workers’ salaries and pension arrears met by the administration at inception.

On the issues of promotion arrears payment and other sundry labour related issues, he added that the state government through the office of the Head of Service had assured the civil servants that the government was giving prompt attention to the issues with a view to addressing them.

He explained that the on-going biometrics is being done in the best interest of the civil servants to ascertain an appropriate record within the system and harmonisation of the various entitlements of the civil servants on their genuine records and grade levels.

He reiterated that the civil servants are totally in support of the achievements of the present administration in the various sectors of the state.

Emecheta urged civil servants in the state to resist any politician who is bent on fanning the embers of disunity in the state with the intention of creating unnecessary crisis.

He added that the government has done much for the civil servants within its policy framework and implementation and therefore deserves, the genuine support of the civil servants without any unnecessary political statement to incite them.

Philip Okparaji