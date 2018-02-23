‘Challenging Wike In 2019, Waste Of Resources’

Former Rivers State Publicity Secretary of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Angelus Ogbondah says challenging Governor Nyesom Wike in the 2019 governorship elections by opposition political parties would amount to waste of resources, as the governor is poised to be re-elected for a second term based on the good works of his administration.

Ogbondah, who dropped the hint in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, said the good works of the present administration would give Wike an edge over other contestants in the 2019 governorship elections, and therefore, advised those wishing to challenge him to save their resources for other profitable ventures.

“I feel that what Governor Wike has done in Rivers State would make him be re-elected in 2019. Therefore, as an advice to my Rivers brothers, who are in other political parties that want to challenge him, they should allow him to finish what he is doing. They should relax.

“Maybe, after this time, there is still opportunity for people to run. But if they run, it will mean a waste of their resources. Therefore, I will advise that they preserve their resources and rather channel them to the development of the state, particularly, human capital development”, he said.

He further noted that the Wike administration has made tremendous impacts in the areas of security, education, infrastructural development and housing, among others, a feat, he said has put the governor ahead of other Brick House contenders, pointing out that it was for that reason that the people of the Rivers East Senatorial District organised a solidarity rally endorsing him for a second term in Port Harcourt, last Tuesday.

The former commissioner in the Rivers State Local Government Commission, however, advised Wike to continue the good works of his administration and to continue to carry everybody along, including members of opposition political parties.

Ogbondah said the good works of Wike were strong indications that the concept of riverine/upland dichotomy was no longer tenable in the politics of the state, adding that the present administration has been building bridges of unity across the state, going by the governor’s giant development strides in all parts of the state.

He said “Riverine/upland dichotomy is no longer necessary. Wike’s good works have shown us that if we see any man, irrespective of where he comes from, that is doing well like the governor is doing; we should encourage him to run. We should bridge that gap. We should just remove rivenine/upland dichotomy from the politics of Rivers State. It is not helping us, and it won’t help us,” he added”.

Donatus Ebi