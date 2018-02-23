CAF: NPFL Clubs Progress To Group Stage

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs, Plateau United, MFM FC and Akwa United, all progressed past the preliminary stage of CAF interclub competitions on the back of impressive performances last Wednesday.

NPFL champions Plateau United making a return to the continent after an 18-year absence comfortably saw off their Cameroonian opponents, Eding Sport on 4-0 aggregate in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

With a three-goal cushion from the first leg at the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United refused to take their feet off the gas into the second leg against Eding Sport at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo de Yaounde.

Raphael Ayagwa scored the winner on the day for Plateau United in the 56th minute to put the game to bed and set up a meeting against Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel.

Last season’s runners-up, MFM FC, who were tipped as underdogs in the tie against Malian side AS Real Bamako, did enough to cross into the first round of the CAF Champions League on a 2-1 aggregate.

It was not the most comfortable of performance from the Olukoya Boys but Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men got the done job though they left it late.

At 0-0 in the second leg inside the Agege Stadium, Lagos, MFM looked assured to progress on away goal’s rule but five minutes to time, Chijioke Akuneto planted his headed attempt off Abayomi Lawal’s cross into the net for the Nigerian club’s winner.

Akuneto’s goal extinguished any hope of any comeback for the Malian side but now pits MFM against another top side in Algeria’s MC Alger who defeated AS Otoho of Republic of Congo 9-0 on aggregate.