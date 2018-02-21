‘Wike Addressing Education Sector Rot Inherited From Amaechi’

The Rivers State Government has declared that it has intensified efforts in addressing the rot it inherited from the failed administration of Chibuike Amaechi in the education sector.

Addressing journalists after an inspection visit to State School 1 and State School 2, Olanada, Port Harcourt, Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja stated that the state government has also improved the teaching staff to meet up recent educational challenges.

The commissioner stated that the orchestrated protest by students of Community Secondary School, Olanada, Port Harcourt, brought to the fore, the unfortunate rot that the failed immediate past Amaechi administration left behind after squandering state resources.

He said that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration has repositioned majority of the schools and their teaching staff for optimal performance.

He said over 250 schools have been reconstructed, equipped with thousands of teachers trained to meet the educational needs of the state.

He stated: “Since coming on board, the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike has been addressing these inherited challenges. In many of these schools, we have constructed new structures to accommodate the staff and students. This is an ongoing process and it will take a while.

“If you go to Community Secondary School, Nkpogu, you will discover that there is no more secondary school at that location. It was on inspection at Government Secondary School Elekahia that I saw three different uniforms on the school compound. We had Community Secondary School, Nkpogu, Community Secondary School and Junior Secondary School, Nkpogu. The former Governor Amaechi demolished the Community Secondary School, Nkpogu and relocated them to Elekahia with a promise to construct a new school at the location. As I speak, there is no single block to show that a school existed there.

“I drew the attention of Governor Wike and he gave us the approval to construct a new school for the children to return to their original school at Nkpogu. We have started the construction. We have such situations across the state and we are addressing them.”

Gogo-Jaja noted that Wike inherited a rotten and messy situation in the education sector of Rivers State from former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Amaechi

He said: “There are issues of relocation of schools by the immediate past administration. Before now in this premise, we use to have Community Secondary School, Olanada. The former government Chibuike Amaechi relocated these children with the promise that a new school would be built.

“The secondary school was relocated to Army Secondary School, Bori Camp. After construction, he established State School 1, Olanada and State School 2, Olanada.