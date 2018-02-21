Security Agencies Hail FRSC’s Achievements

Some security agencies have lauded the contributions of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to nation building, saying its operations in the past 30 years are significant in reducing road crashes.

They made the commendation in Yenagoa on the occasion of the FRSC Anniversary Evening with Stakeholders, tagged, “FRSC at 30: The Journey So far”.

Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Bayelsa Mobility Command of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), AVM Stephen Onuh, commended the roles of FRSC in the past 30 years and urged the Corps to ‘keep the flag flying’.

Onuh, represented by Air Commodore Wale Ogunmedede, Command Logistics Officer, described the contributions of the FRSC as ‘giant strides’ in national growth.

“Looking at the history of the FRSC, you will see that road traffic crashes have reduced drastically; in the 80’s, people drove without license but with the effectiveness of the Corps since inception, people became conscious of rules on the use of roads,” Onuh said.

Commander 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Bayelsa, Brig.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe, said the FRSC contributions, especially in safeguarding lives and property on the roads, could not be over-emphasised.

Aligbe, represented by Lieutenant- Col. Olusegun Olenigbogbe, described safety on the road as ‘Safety to Mankind’ and commended the FRSC on its achievements, so far.

“The enforcement of safety rules and regulations for road users has been so significant to the society.

“We as the Military, will continue to support the operations of the Corps so that the nation’s roads become completely safe for road users,” he said.

Bayelsa State Police Commissioner, Mr Don Awunah, the Police Commissioner in Bayelsa, pledged the support of the police to the activities of the FRSC in Bayelsa and Nigeria to enable it achieve more success.

Awunah said the Police would continue to collaborate with the Corps in the enforcement of driving rules and regulations.

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Bayelsa State, Mr Godwin Nwachukwu, said that FRSC had been very crucial in maintaining peace, order and tranquility, especially safety on the roads.

The FRSC’s Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ikechukwu Igwe, noted that the journey so far in the past 30 years, yielded momentous results in the reduction of road crashes.

Igwe expressed gratitude over the achievements recorded and reiterated their commitment to ensuring safety of lives on the highways.