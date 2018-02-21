RSG Warns Against Encroachment

The Rivers State Government has issued a warning to the public against encroachment on government land.

The State Commissioner for Housing, Chinedu Tasie gave the warning during an inspection of the state-owned Igbo Etche Housing Estate recently.

Tasie noted that the warning became necessary following the activities of unscrupulous elements in the state, who have allocated government properties to themselves and sell or erect structures at the said estate.

He said, “I am using this medium to warn whoever in whatever name that is intruding or coming into the estate illegally either for sale or for developing for yourself to desist from doing that because the law will not hesitate to take its course”.

The commissioner advised the public to always take formal steps to verify the status of any land they wish to purchase through the state Ministry of Land and Office of the State Surveyor General before making purchases to avoid being defrauded.

He hinted that demolitionof such illegal structures would be carried out without prior notifications.

According to him, “we would commence demolition without notification as government has always warned buyers to be careful and check before buying property. We’re going to swing into action to restore the estate back to what originally it is supposed to be”.

The commissioner was accompanied on the tour by some senior staff of the housing ministry.

