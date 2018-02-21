RIWAMA Boss Meets Service Providers, Today

As part of concerted efforts by the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) to improve on the prevailing cleanliness of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital and its environs, the Sole Administrator of RIWAMA, Bro Felix Obuah will on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at 11am, meet with all service providers working with the agency.

A statement signed by Bro. Obuah’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam enjoined all service providers working with the agency to attend the meeting without fail.

The RIWAMA sole administrator said it is in the best interest of all the service providers to honour the meeting as the agency would not take it kindly with those who fail to attend.

Obuah gave the assurance that the agency remains determined in its quest to return Rivers State to its glorious status and Port Harcourt, the State capital as Garden City, adding that the full support and commitment of service providers is pivotal in achieving that objective.