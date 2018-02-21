‘Rivers United Has Improved On Goal Scoring’

The technical adviser of Rivers United FC, Stanley Eguma has said that there is improvement in his players interms of goal scoring.

He stated that his team has started to score more goals in a match, saying that the major problem of his players is to convert chances.

Eguma said this while fielding questions from sports journalists shortly after his side heat visiting Niger Tornadoes 2-0 in one of the week nine games, in the Nigeria Professional Football league (NPFL), at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

“We try to score more goals, but the two goals was okay, because the most important thing was the three points at stake.

“I know there is improvement in goal storing, creating goal scoring chances was not the problem, but to convert chances is the issue that I am now currently working out”, Eguma said.

The technical adviser, expressed sadness over poor attendance of their home games, saying that management will work out modalities in how to attack spectators to the field.

“Playing in an empty stadium is not encouraging, mostly in home games. We need supporters to cheer up the team to victory”, he stated.

Also speaking, the captain of the club, Austin Festus commended the technical crew and supporters for the win, saying that time has come when they will begin to pick away points.

He explained his players are determined to win away matches to enable them secure continental ticket.

Kiadum E. Ediokor