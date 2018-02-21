Presidential Aspirant Assures Nigerians Of Peace

As the country yearns for peace and non-violence, a presidential aspirtant, Chief Bobby Ukadike has promised to make this feasible if he becomes the president in 2019.

Ukadike, who spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt recently, said his target was to unite all the aggrieved agitators in the country which included the Boko Haram sect, Biafrans and other militia groups.

He said that he was disturbed by the current happenings in the nation, which, according to him, were against the dreams of the founding fathers.

The seasoned business man, mariner and politician pointed out that he would run for presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He noted that it was about time killings and other violent acts ended in the country.

The presidential hopeful maintained that without peace, the much-expected even development of the country would not be realised.

According to him, “things will only move well in a nation that is devoid of crisis and crime.”

He explained that good leadership had a way of dousing tension in a nation, thus, his quest to mount the number one seat of power in the country.

He described Governor Nyesom Wike as the best thing that had happened to Rivers people since the creation of state.

Using security as a yard stick to assess Wike’s performance, he said that Rivers people could now sleep with their two eyes closed due to the high level of support from the governor to security operatives.

He also used a certain landed property at Mgbuosimini in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area that had led to crisis in recent times as a case study, and hinted that the governor has converted it to a public property in order to maintain peace.

While urging Rivers people and others to continue to support Wike, he said they must vote him for a second term, if they want to enjoy peace and security of lives and property.