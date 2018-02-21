Power Outage: Expert Slams Fashola Over Comment

Seasoned industrialist and managing Director of Chamax Electrical Engineering Nigeria Limited, Port Harcourt, Pali-Atabo Maxwell Fubara, has condemned the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola over his alleged comment that lack of stable power was not responsible for Nigeria’s slow-paced industrialisation or drop in economic development.

Fubara who made the condemnation while speaking with The Tide recently in Port Harcourt on the state of power in Nigeria, described the comment as illogical and insensitive to the plights of Nigerians and advised President Muhammadu Buhari to without delay sack Fashola for incompetence.

According to him, “the statement credited to the minister clearly vindicates the people’s stand that President Buhari should sack him (Fashola) for his cluelessness, in effectiveness and overall poor performance as minister”.

He stressed that Fashola should be replaced with a person who will be effective, creative and sensitive to the sensibilities of patriotic Nigerians and who demonstrated firm commitment to carefully address the deficit in Nigeria’s power output.

Fashola it would be recalled, during a recent meeting with civil society groups to review the contents and implications of Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSRP), said that the inadequate supply of electricity cannot be held responsible for the country’s inability to climb out of economic doldrums and slow-paced industrialisation.

He explained that the Nigerian government has no excuse to offer for the nation’s epileptic power supply judging from its huge investments in power sector so far without commensurate out-put.

Fubara maintained that contemporary African countries, such as South-Africa, Angola and Ghana, spent much less on power sector, still their citizens enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

Bethel Toby