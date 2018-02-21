Police Parade 15 Cultists In Rivers

The Rivers State Police

Command paraded 15 suspected cultists who were arrested in different parts of the state.

The 15 cultists paraded were among the 57 suspected criminals arrested by the police in the state for various crimes across the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Zaki Ahmed while briefing journalists in his office in Port Harcourt, recently said that the suspected cultists would be charged to court after investigation was concluded.

Ahmed stated that the operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) of the command during the period under review arrested the suspects and added that they had all confessed to belonging to different cult groups terrorising the people of the state.

The CP said that the cultists were arrested from different parts of the state on different days.

He gave the names of the those arrested to include Otelema Kalio, Richard Sample, Godwin Innocent, Owuzeehi Ikem, Believe Marvin and Godpower Welekwe. Others are Nelson Wombe, Patrick Omah, Chinwe Oti, (aka Point and Kill), Oliver Michael, Odinaka Njoku, Monday Baovi, Chika Dibia Nwaonu and Obinna Onwusor.

The State Commissioner of Police said that they had made useful revelations that would help others. Police investigation and lead to the arrest of their members.

According to him, different types of exhibits including locally made guns, single and double barrel guns, revolver pistols, baretta pistols, wooden carved gun, motorcycles, Indian hemp, machetes, charms and wallets were recovered from the suspects.

Baribuma Dede