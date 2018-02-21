Ogbugh Excited Over Scoring Return

CHAN Super Eagles attacking midfielder, Emeka Ogbugh was delighted with his scoring return to Rivers United football Club.

Ogbugh who made his first appearance for United after representing Nigeria at the African Championship (CHAN), in Morocco was among the goal scorers as Rivers United ran out 2-0 win over visiting Niger Tonardoes in the week nine of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

He scored the second goal of the match for United in the 32 minute of the encounter.

Speaking to newsmen after the match, Ogbugh said he dedicated his first goal of the season to God, saying that playing in the CHAN tournament was opportunity from God.

“I am grateful to God for the opportunity to make my debut today for Rivers United, because I have been away representing the country,” Ogbugh said.

The attacking midfielder commended coach Salisu Yusuf for giving him the opportunity to play in the competition in Morocco, adding that, the expectation of any player is to play in their national team.

He stated that, he has not been at the club for too long and the coach Stanley Eguma, have faith in him to place him in the match and we won.

“I thank all Nigerians for supporting us during the CHAN tournament”, Ogbugh said.

He expressed joy that he is back to his club to give out his best.

Kiadum E. Ediokor