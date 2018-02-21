Nigeria, Now Force To Reckon With In Global Football – Falode

A member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee, Aisha Falode has declared that the nation is now a strong force to reckon with in decision-making in world football.

Falode, who spoke with newsmen at the maiden AITEO-NFF Award Night last Monday in Lagos, described Nigeria as an integral part of world football decision body.

“As we go to the World Cup in Russia this year, we are going to send a strong message that we can play a leading role when it comes to the global game.

“I will say that the NFF leadership has really done very well and that all Nigerians should support us.

“Nigeria is a country full of potential yet to be tapped and recognised, therefore, the award night is a platform to showcase and exhibit these potential,’’ she said.

Falode, also the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), added: “Our legends are still very important part of the game.

“We cannot be where we are today if we do not have that history behind us.’’

Also, ex-international, Daniel Amokachi said that he was excited with the development of football in the country, adding that the event afforded him the opportunity to meet some of his old compatriots.

“I hope the NFF will continue to sustain this award for decades where former, present and upcoming stars can meet.

“The timing of the award is good enough, particularly at a time the nation will be participating in the World Cup because FIFA will see that Nigeria is moving forward in football development.

“Although this is the first edition, it is successful and wonderful. I am sure subsequent editions will be better.’’

Chairman, Abia Warriors FC, Emeka Inyama, said that the award was an incredible development as NFF ushered new things into Nigerian football.

“This is the maiden edition and it was interesting. I commend the NFF for taking a step in the right direction. This is a development that should be built on.

“The award brought all stakeholders together and by so doing we will be able to close ranks and avoid acrimony that tend to take our football backwards,’’ Inyama said.

Chairman, Enyimba FC of Aba, Felix Anyansi-Agwu, said he was not in the right frame of mind to speak about the award because of the demise of Chinedu Udoji, a defender in Kano Pillars FC.

“I’m really short of words to express my shock over the terrible sad event. It’s very untimely and should not have been, but we are not God.

“My heart bleeds for the family; I pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss. I brought Udoji to Enyimba where he started his career and rose quickly,’’ Anyansi-Agwu said.