NAOC’s Road Project Excites Bayelsa Community

The people of Egbemo Angalabiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have heaved a sigh of relief as the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and its joint venture partners constructed and commissioned a 500 metre concrete road and drains project in the area last Friday.

In his speech, the Stakeholders Management and Community Development Division Manager, NAOC, Mr Dennis Masi, who represented the Managing Director, Mr Massino Insulla, said the commissioning of the road project would enhance economic and social mobilisation among the people.

The NAOC boss noted that the commissioning of the road project was in fulfillment of the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into between NAOC and its Joint Venture partners and Egbemo Angalabiri community.

He stressed that under the Access to Infrastructure Programme of the company, which is geared towards providing socially beneficial and sustainable projects in its operation areas, NAOC and its Joint Venture partners would continue to embark on projects that will make life more meaningful to host communities.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Community Development Committee chairman, Egbemo Angalabiri community, Mr Pumokumo Gabice expressed the community’s gratitude toward the completion and commissioning of the road project by NAOC and its Joint Venture partners, pointing out that the manifestation of the road project was the community’s dream come true.

He thanked the company for fulfilling the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding with the community, urging other oil companies operating within Egbemo Angalabiri territory to emulate NAOC and its JV partners.

Meanwhile, the inspection of an ongoing construction of a 750m concrete road and drains, a 300 seater civic centre and others, was embarked upon by NAOC Joint Venture team led by NAOC’s Infrastructure, Estate Maintenance and Engineering Deputy Manager, Mrs Naina Osima.