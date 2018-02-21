‘Modular Refineries, Not Solution To Fuel Scarcity’

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) says establishment of modular refineries will not solve petroleum scarcity in the country.

The President of the Chamber, Mr Babatunde Ruwase, stated this during a visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, yesterday.

“Modular refineries will never be the answer to fuel scarcity, it will just scratch the problem on the surface and it will come at a more expensive cost.

“Modular refineries can be an intervention thing but then what we are looking at as a big nation is large-scale refineries that can produce.

“If we are going to be producing with modular refineries today, it is not going to be as cheap as if you have these large-scale refineries.

“Modular refinery is just an intervention; what we are saying is that government should allow the private sector to own refineries as Dangote Group is doing,’’ he said.

Ruwase suggested that government should give the existing refineries to the private sectors to revive and produce petroleum products.

He also called for the revival of rails and pipelines to evacuate cargo and petroleum products from the seaports to various outlets.

Ruwase said that the gridlock in the Apapa area of the Lagos port was caused by the use of articulated vehicles to evacuate bulk goods from the port.