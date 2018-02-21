Ighalo, Mikel Out Of Eagles?

News coming from the National team ahead preparation for the 2018 World Cup in Russia is that the Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr is considering dropping the China-based striker Odion Ighalo from the squad in their upcoming friendly games.

Rohr is also considering leaving the skipper John Obi Mikel out of the games as they are still in pre-season training with their Chinese sides.

The coach believes the timing of the friendly games coincides with when the league will resume in China and will allow them to focus at club level.

Our source reports that Rohr is thinking about that move, but is yet to fully make up his mind over excluding them from the squad for the games against Serbia and Poland.

Mikel has been in fine form for his Chinese side Tianjin Teda, the same can be said about Ighalo, who has scored three goals so far in pre-season games for Yatai Chanchun.

On the other hand, Rohr also wants the experienced players to be ready for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in June should the players remain injury free.

It is also reported that the manager is considering handing a recall to striker Brown Ideye, who has got his career back on track after switching to Spanish La Liga side Malaga.